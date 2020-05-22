SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Gyms, fitness studios, community pools, campgrounds, recreational sports practices, sports fields and courts were allowed to reopen Friday in Indiana, two days before Gov. Eric Holcomb originally scheduled.
This is stage three of the governor's Back on Track Indiana plan.
Holcomb announced Wednesday that he would accelerate the reopening plans, citing data that the Hoosier state has seen a "significant decline" in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
As of Friday morning, stores and malls were allowed to increase their capacity to 75% of their normal capacity. Gatherings up to 100 people are allowed, a move coming just ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
There is no change for restaurants in Indiana. They're allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Restaurants in Kentucky opened to 33% capacity for the first time Friday.
Anytime Fitness in Sellersburg at 105 Heritage Square opened for the first time Friday morning. The fitness center asks members to social distance. Every other machine, like treadmills and bikes, will be out of service to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitizer greets guests at the front entrance, and manager Chris Mills said the staff wipe down equipment after every use.
"I think about how I would like the gym to look during the pandemic if I was paying my money to be here," Mills said. "I want everyone to feel safe."
Anytime Fitness will also have limited hours during this time.
