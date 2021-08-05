LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is giving out more doses of naloxone and NaloxBox kits.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced $1.3 million in funding for the initiative Thursday.
The opioid reversal drugs will be handed out all over the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a 33% increase in fatal overdoses in Indiana last year.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, blocks the fatal effects of opioid overdoses and is often times the difference between life and death for a person.
Since 2020, the state of Indiana has handed out nearly 130,000 doses of Naloxone to first responders, health departments and caregivers.
Funding for the initiative comes from the FSSA Division of Mental Health and Addiction's state opioid response grant.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.