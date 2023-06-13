LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is providing new funding to help build and support projects in the state to improve mental health and recovery services.
The state announced Tuesday more than $76 million in new funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the National Opioid Settlement. Community mental health centers and local governments will receive the funding from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
According to a news release Tuesday, DMHA is working with local governments to promote community-driven responses to address substance use disorder issues, along with grants.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and DMHA awarded $19 million to support evidence-based prevention, treatment, recovery and more to 30 local governments, service providers and community organizations.
"While the state has a role to play in the fight against the drug epidemic, real change happens at the local level," Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the State of Indiana, said in a news release. "Any time we have an opportunity to infuse more dollars into a community for the benefit of Hoosiers, we take advantage of it. These funds will go a long way toward building out the care continuum and improving outcomes for Hoosiers with substance use disorders and mental health needs."
To see the full list of Opioid Settlement Match grant recipients, click here.
