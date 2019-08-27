LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University unveiled its plan for alcohol sales at upcoming home games for the 2019 football season.
The school announced a pilot program for beer and wine sales starting with the game against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 7.
Sales will be limited to two drinks at a time and will be cut off at the end of the third quarter.
Fans must be 21 years old to buy, and anyone who appears younger than 50 years old must present valid identification.
Beer will be priced between $7 and $8 for a 16-ounce can. Wine will cost $9.
