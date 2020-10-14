LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's emergency rental relief program is back online.
The program opened Tuesday. So far, more than 2,100 Hoosiers have applied.
The $15 million in state funding will help Hoosiers struggling to pay for housing because of the pandemic.
The program has been around, but this time, there are new requirements. Applicants must earn less than 50% of the local median income. They also need to show proof of an eviction notice.
"One thing that's different is they're using a somewhat different pot of money from the CARES Act that has a few more strings and restrictions because it's intended for homelessness prevention," said Andrew Bradley, policy director for Prosperity Indiana.
Officials say 3,600 Hoosiers applied for the first wave of relief.
To apply, click here.
