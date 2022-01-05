LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's state health commissioner is recovering at home after being re-infected with COVID-19.
According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Health, Dr. Kris Box noticed symptoms Monday night, and tested positive through a rapid test Tuesday morning.
It is the second time Box has been infected with COVID-19, with the first time being in October of 2020. According to the news release, Box is fully vaccinated and received a booster in November. She is one of an estimated 113,000 Indiana residents to suffer a breakthrough case since Jan. 18, 2021, as well as an estimated 15,000 Indiana residents who have become re-infected with COVID-19.
Her current symptoms include muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat. According to the health department, she is currently isolating at home and will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, calling for her to isolate for five full days and allowing her to return to work fully masked on the sixth day if her symptoms are improving.
Dr. Box is awaiting the results of a PCR test to determine if she was infected with the Omicron strain.
"Indiana and much of the nation are experiencing a surge in cases that is testing healthcare systems, due largely to the highly infectious Omicron variant," the news release states. "On Tuesday, the state reported 8,533 new cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 20.5 percent."
