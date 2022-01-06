LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road crews will be out across southern Indiana overnight staying on top of the road conditions.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said crews are prepared to stay out Thursday night until midnight, or later if needed.
Crews say roads look clear, but are wet.
"We'll keep crews out as long as we need, as long as conditions dictate, to keep things clear and safe for those who need to be out and about," INDOT Spokesperson Natalie Garrett said.
INDOT is hopeful that the salt and brine put down ahead of Thursday's snowfall will help keep roads from freezing as temperatures continue to drop overnight.
Drivers are asked to give snow plows and salt trucks plenty of room on the roads.
