LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is National Work Zone Awareness Week, the time of year many road projects begin, and the Indiana Department of Transportation want drivers to remember to slow down in work zones.
Special trucks with signs that say "Be prepared to stop" will operate where a traffic jam is just starting to build behind a construction zone.
"It's large trucks that maybe don't realize they're approaching a work zone and slam into the back of a stopped vehicle," said Natalie Garrett, a spokeswoman for INDOT. "Those are usually pretty serious crashes. That's what we are trying to avoid with those queue trucks."
Distracted driving is also a big problem.
Officials said put the phone down. People are encouraged to wear orange Wednesday to raise awareness about work zone safety.
