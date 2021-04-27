LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new warning system will soon be activated in southern Indiana that could reduce crashes by up to 30%.
The last of five Intersection Conflict Warning Systems will be turned on Friday on State Road 60 at Old State Road 60, and SR 60 and Ebenezer Church Road in Clark County, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).
The signs will have flashing lights to alert drivers as they get close to an intersection.
The intersections usually include a major road with no stop sights, and a minor road with a stop sign. Detection equipment in the pavement will notify drivers of approaching traffic in real-time.
INDOT says data from the Federal Highway Administration shows the systems can reduce severe crashes by 20-30%. There are more than 15 of them across the state, including the five in southeastern Indiana.
