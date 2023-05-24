LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meetings explaining expanded government benefits for veterans will be held around Louisville this summer.
The PACT Act is a new law that expands veterans health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances
Dr. Beverly Frye will discuss expanded benefits covered under the PACT Act. Health care providers will be on-hand to provide PACT Act screening, a five to 10 minute series of questions. Veterans Benefits Administration will also attend the events to address questions related to claims.
PACT Act Information meetings include:
- June 15 at UAW Local 862, 3000 Fern Valley Road, Louisville, Ky. from 5:30-7 p.m.
- July 11 at Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Aug. 15 at American Legion Post 113, 1251 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, Ky. from 5:30-7 p.m.
There will also be staff from Enrollment and Eligibility, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Community Care and the Women Veterans program.
To apply today or learn more about what the PACT Act could mean for you, visit VA.GOV/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411.
To learn more about the events, click here.
