CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Charlestown Police Department is using an online tool to give community members up-to-date access to crime data.
Through CrimeMapping.com, anyone in the community can look at different types of crime reports taken in Charlestown, police said. Data show the dates, times and street blocks where reports were made.
"They're utilizing the same type of information that we are for purposes of knowing what's going on in their neighborhood," Officer Chuck Ledbetter said.
Many police departments across the country, including Louisville Metro Police, use CrimeMapping.com, but Ledbetter said Charlestown is the only Indiana agency to do so. The program shows several types of crime reports, including assaults, arsons, DUIs, homicides, drug violations and more.
"This map doesn't show everything Charlestown Police Department does. It doesn't show the traffic stops we make or the patrols we make," Ledbetter said. "We want to show the type of information — the actual crime data — that directly influences the citizens."
The online system is updated daily, usually early each morning, Ledbetter said. The officer is hoping that Charlestown residents will be able to help prevent future crimes by knowing what's going on close to their homes.
"That's great, because I have two kids and I really want my community to be safe," Charlestown resident Rianna Richardson said. "That's one of the reasons I moved here in the first place."
The map can also be customized, allowing people to receive alerts when a crime report is taken anywhere from 500 feet to 2 miles from their home. Ledbetter said the alert will come through automatically as an email.
The map can be accessed online here through the Charlestown Police Department's website. It can also be accessed on the new Charlestown Police Department mobile phone app. A link to download the app can be found here.
