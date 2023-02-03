LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal JCPS document obtained by WDRB News claims that there is a "possible drug problem" at a JCPS middle school.
The internal memo is from Jeannie Lett, the principal of Conway Middle School, to school staff members. In it, Lett outlines problems with possible drug use and student vaping at the school, and expresses frustration that the source of the drugs hasn't been identified.
Dated Thursday, Jan. 26, Lett begins by admitting, "today was a bit much."
"As you may have heard, we had 2 additional students state that they smoked a vape with some type of drug in it," she wrote. "However, yet again, we have been unable to find anything on the students or in their lockers."
"Unfortunately, we cannot give drug tests here at the school, so we have no way of confirming either way," she added.
The memo came one day after JCPS Spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan confirms there was a "medical emergency" at the school. Callahan declined to elaborate on the nature of the emergency, citing privacy concerns.
Lett goes on to urge school staff members to pay attention to what the students are saying, and "monitor, monitor, monitor." She also told staff that students are to be supervised whenever they go into the bathrooms.
The memo goes on to reference an upcoming visit by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department to talk to the students. It does not describe the topic of the visit, but Ofc. Matt Sanders, a spokesman for LMPD, told WDRB that on Jan. 27 (the day after the memo was written) Maj. Corey Robinson and other officers spoke to the school "at length about drugs and drug awareness."
"If drugs are getting into our school, we need to find out who is bringing them in," Lett concludes. "If you get a tip, we need to know. I hate that we have a possible drug problem in our middle school."
