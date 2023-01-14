LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 northbound is shut down in Henry County after a semitruck overturned on Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a semitruck overturned near mile marker 39. It is unknown how long clean up will take, according to police.
KSP said it was a non-injury crash.
Traffic is being rerouted at mile marker 34. According to KSP, the detour follows Highway 421 north toward Bedford for around eight miles, and then continues 11 miles on Highway 42 eastbound toward Carrollton to the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 42. Motorists are asked to turn right at the intersection and travel for a mile before turning right on Highway 55, and then travel for three miles before turning onto Highway 389. Motorists can reenter I-71 at 43 mile marker.
Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
"Note that trucks over 40,000 pounds are prohibited on the Prestonville Bridge at the Carrollton city limits on US 42W," Carroll County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.