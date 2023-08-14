LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a contractor from Pike Electric died while working on power lines in Louisville over the weekend.
It happened Saturday afternoon at Preston Highway at Loretta streets in the Newburg neighborhood.
LG&E/KU spokeswoman Natasha Collins confirmed the death a written statement emailed to WDRB Monday morning:
Headquartered in North Carolina, Pike's website says the utility has been in business for 75 years.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
