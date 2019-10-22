LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Private investigators said they are getting new tips day after day in the case of Andrea Knable, the Louisville woman who's been missing since August..
The latest tip has them looking through surveillance video at a shopping center in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
"This was one person that has seen her from Thursday almost every single day all the way up until Monday," Lead Private Investigator Tracy Leonard said.
Leonard has been searching for Knabel, 37, since August.
"I'm going to find her," he said. "She's a friend of mine. If this were my daughter, I would want somebody to go out and look and not give up."
Leonard said he actually met Knabel as she was volunteering her time to find missing people.
"She's definitely missed, definitely loved, and she's got two babies," he said. "I'm sure that they want their mama back too."
Detectives said what they know is hours before she vanished, Knabel and one of her sister's got into a heated argument. Leonard recently put together a new timeline that lays out her last known whereabouts.
Investigators said just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 12, data from her cellphone shows Knabel was at her mom's house on Chickadee Road. Then, at 9:07 p.m., she stopped at a McDonald's before her nephew and sister's boyfriend dropped her off at KentuckyOne Health Medical Center.
"She was getting treated for some type of infection on her face," Leonard said.
Investigators said Knabel ordered a Lyft back to her mom's at 11:22 p.m. Leonard said he is waiting to talk with that driver who has already declined an interview with them.
"He may not know anything, but we would at least like to be able to sit down and talk with him," Leonard said. "Maybe she mentioned someone's name. Maybe she mentioned what she was going to do later."
Less than 30 minutes after arriving to her mom's via Lyft, Knabel walked to her sister's house, where she stayed until 1:38 a.m. on Aug. 13. Leonard said her phone shows she made it back to her mom's at 1:54 a.m.
Her phone showed it was active at that location at 3:53 a.m. and then again at 6:31 a.m.
"And then nothing," Leonard said.
There are many theories out there about what happened after that, but those who are searching for her are holding on to hope.
"We just need to find her, even if it's a five-minute conversation with her, at least they'll know she's alive," Leonard said.
A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to Knabel.
If you think you have seen her, you are asked to call 574-LMPD or Private Investigator Tracy Leonard at (502)-618-9337.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.