LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a Louisville mother missing since August is expanding.
The Clarksville Police Department says it has received information that Andrea Knabel has been spotted in the Clarksville area.
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for your help in locating Andrea Knabel. We have received information that she has been seen in the Clarksville area. Anyone with information should contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151. #missingperson @CvillePDInd pic.twitter.com/Izb26cchqP— Clarksville Police IN. (@CvillePDInd) October 1, 2019
The 37-year-old mother of two was reported missing in August. Police say she was last seen in the Audubon Park area on Aug. 13.
Her father says there was a family argument and Knabel seemed distressed. Hours later investigators believe she was walking from her sister's house to her mother's when she disappeared. Police have not been able to locate her phone.
Knabel was a volunteer with the group Missing in America, which searches for missing people. Her father told WDRB volunteers have come from all over the country to help in the search for his daughter.
Because of her involvement with the volunteer group, those searching for her don't believe she would willingly go this long without contacting someone and fear she may be in danger.
A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that helps find Knabel. Separate rewards are also being offered for credible pictures of her.
If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call Clarksville Police, LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673) or investigators at 502-618-9337.
Related Stories:
- Search for missing Louisville mom moves to Iroquois Park
- $1000 reward offered for information that helps find missing Louisville mother
- Family members searching for Louisville mother missing for 2 weeks
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.