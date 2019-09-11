LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search continued Wednesday for Andrea Knabel, the missing Louisville mother last seen nearly a month ago in the Audubon Park area.
Tips are taking investigators miles from where she was last seen.
More than a dozen people, including strangers, are showing up to help look for Knabel.
Searches began at 5:30 a.m., after a tip led investigators to Iroquois Park. Family, friends, and even strangers were there Wednesday morning looking for Knabel.
Knabel herself is part of a group called Missing In America, which works to find missing people.
Her friends are afraid she could be in danger because they don't think she would voluntarily walk away, when she dedicates so much of her time looking for missing people.
"We just want her to come home," said Nancy Schaefer Smith, the founder of Missing in America. "I really don't think this is the case because she knows how this is on families, and she knows what it takes in an investigation, and conducting searches and stuff like that -- and how much of an emotional toll it takes on people."
Knabel's friends and family say they won't stop looking for her until she's found.
Anyone with any information on Knabel's location is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.