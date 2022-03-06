JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – A southern Indiana man who braved the front lines in Iraq is putting his experience in a new book.
It’s more than just about struggles on the battle field — but also about what comes after and learning to heal.
Twenty years ago, Scottsburg, Indiana native Joshua White was in his freshman year of college at Indiana University Southeast when he watched the twin towers collapse live in TV. A few weeks later, he enlisted in the marines and was sent overseas to Iraq.
White was one of the first to take part in what was then known as “Operation Enduring Freedom."
“Going through all those events of the war — I was just ready to go home, so I didn't really process out correctly,” White said.
But upon return, White, like so many active military and veterans, started to have PTSD. He became a firefighter and was one of the first responders during the Henryville tornado.
“I wasn't normal and I thought I was OK kind of thing and I sort of lived with that,” White said.
Recently, White decided to put his memories and PTSD struggle to pen and paper — while also becoming a motivational speaker and reliving some of the hardest moments of his life.
White says his new book called “Among the Greatest” is not just a typical book about his time in Iraq, but it’s a legacy piece with inspiration and support for others who may have PTSD and similar experiences.
For him, writing the book was also therapy.
“It's more to be used as a tool that someone, either a youth coming up or anyone that has faced trauma before,” White said. “It's certainly for service members because we are losing 22 members a day and I just want to give back.”
White hopes to do that through speaking engagements and with the book — giving others hope and feeling they are not alone.
“To those guys out there — those men and women who are struggling — it's OK to not be OK sometimes but you just got to keep moving forward,” said White. “I wouldn't change the history. I would certainly do it again.”
"Among the Greatest" can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble or wherever books are sold.
