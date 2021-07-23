LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Americans who qualify for the child tax credit started getting payments this month. But now they the IRS says scammers are on the prowl.
Qualified low-to-moderate income families are eligible to receive up to $300 a month per child. The tax credit is part of the American Rescue Plan Congress passed.
Those payments started on July 15.
Now the IRS says scammers are looking to cash in. They're trying to steal people's money and personal information.
The IRS says taxpayers should look out for a variety of phone, email, text messages and social media scams.
"With the Child Tax Credit payments going out to taxpayers, criminals may look to cash in and find ways to defraud the public," said Bryant Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, IRS, Criminal Investigation. "Being aware of some of the tactics used by criminals to steal personal information and money can help prevent you from becoming a victim of their scheme."
They claim any communication offering help to sign up for the Child Tax Credit or to speed up monthly payments is likely fake.
The IRS says there are simple ways to know it's a scam:
- They will never contact someone through email, text, or social media.
- They won't leave pre-recorded messages.
- Calls warning taxpayers of a lawsuit or arrest are fake
- The IRS will not ask for payment via gift card or wire transfer.
You can report online scams at the IRS website by clicking here.
