LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ISCO Industries will expand its Riverport plant in Louisville by adding a new 46,000-square-foot building to the current campus.
The company distributes and makes products out of high-density polyethylene pipe. ISCO's shipping and warehousing operation will move into that new section, freeing up space for their fusion machine rental repair and refurbishment.
"Our customers come to ISCO because we're able to craft custom solutions to match their needs," CEO Jimmy Kirchdorfer said in a news release. "We continue to invest in our facilities to keep up with the rising demand for high-density polyethylene piping products. This expansion gives us space to stockpile inventory, increase fabrication, and expand the ISCO team."
An open house event will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.