LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 65 in Clark County, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the northbound roadway near Hamburg by Exit 7 and State Road 60. It happened in an area where drivers merge from the far left lane because of construction as motorists approach the exit, ISP said.

Traffic is being detoured to the on-ramp at Exit 7 and State Road 60.

ISP said I-65 north and Interstate 265 will be closed for several hours for investigation and clean-up.

