LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 65 in Clark County, Indiana State Police said.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the northbound roadway near Hamburg by Exit 7 and State Road 60. It happened in an area where drivers merge from the far left lane because of construction as motorists approach the exit, ISP said.
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. I-65 North traffic detoured to the on-ramp at exit 7/SR 60 at Hamburg. Still slow with cleanup ongoing. https://t.co/AjFXtwEKKO— Chris Turner (@ChrisTurnerWDRB) July 5, 2022
Traffic is being detoured to the on-ramp at Exit 7 and State Road 60.
ISP said I-65 north and Interstate 265 will be closed for several hours for investigation and clean-up.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.