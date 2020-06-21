LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges in Green County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP arrested Joey Jacobs, 35, during a June 17 traffic stop where "criminal activity was observed," according to a news release. Police said an officer's K-9 found drug paraphernalia inside Jacob's vehicle with meth residue inside of it.
Information that police received from that traffic stop led them to 47-year-old James Merriman's home in Burnette Lane Springville. During a search warrant of his home, police discovered 3 grams of meth, 10 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, scales and baggies.
Jacobs was charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia, while Merriman was arrested on the charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were booked into the Green County Jail.
