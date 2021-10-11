LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after a fatal wreck early Monday morning on Interstate 65 in Jackson County.
Three people died and another person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle, wrong-way driver on I-65 near mile marker 39 around 12:30 a.m.
According to police, a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Kaitlyn N. Schindler, 25, was traveling southbound on northbound lanes of I-65 for an unknown reason. The Jeep Compass crashed into a 2015 Dodge Durango, driven by Chelsea Jo Boston, 26, who was traveling northbound on I-65.
Schindler, from Marysville, Indiana, and Boston, from Columbus, Indiana, both died at the scene of the accident. Tapanga Eudy, 21, who was riding in the backseat of Boston's car, also died at the scene from injuries in the crash.
Dai Von Corman, 25, a passenger in the Dodge Durango, was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital. Corman, from Columbus, has since been released from hospital.
Police are unsure if alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash, but toxicology results are pending.
The roadway was closed from the Crothersville and Uniontown exits for around six hours for crash investigation and clean up.
