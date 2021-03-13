LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a Charlestown, Indiana woman Friday for dealing methamphetamine and several other drug-related charges.
In February, police started investigating possible drug activity at a home on Reynolds Street in Charlestown. On Friday, the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Unit and Charlestown Police served a search warrant at the home.
Inside, police found 10 grams of meth, pills, marijuana and other drug-related items, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested Kayla Gabbard, 32, on several charges.
Gabbard is charged with dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphrenia and maintaining a common nuisance.
