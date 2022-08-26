LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Franklin County, Ind. motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said Robert Pettry, 26, was seen driving erratically southbound on Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m. Troopers tried to stop Pettry, who was riding a 2008 Aprilia motorcycle, due to a registration violation and driving behavior near mile marker 52 north of Seymour.
When a trooper turned on his lights, Pettry accelerated rapidly away from police. Pettry tried to pass a red 2012 Chevrolet Cruze on the shoulder of the interstate, but he collided with left rear of the vehicle, according to police.
Pettry was ejected from the motorcycle, which continued to travel southbound until it hit another vehicle and caught fire.
Police said toxicology tests are pending. I-65 was closed for around three hours for crash investigation and clean up.
