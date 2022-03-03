LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits.
The agency said it's accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Anyone who wishes to apply can do so by clicking here. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
To attract recruits, ISP said it is increasing wages. Effective July 1, the Trooper Trainee's salary will increase to $47,000, with an additional 200 hours of paid time off and $3,800 of paid overtime during the academy.
The Probationary Trooper's salary will increase to $51,000 and troopers are eligible for project overtime.
Benefits include:
- Post 9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year
- Military and law enforcement service purchase options
- New take-home patrol car issued after completing the Field Training Officer period (includes off-duty use)
- Uniforms and new equipment worth $9,000 issued at no cost.
- Three (3) hours of on-duty physical training per week
- Forty (40) paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of new parent leave
- Health / Vision / Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees
- Lifetime pension and deferred compensation with State matching
- Endless opportunities and career advancement.
To be eligible, applicants:
- Must be a United States citizen.
- Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is Dec. 15, 2022)
- Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
- Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
- Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the superintendent.
- Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
