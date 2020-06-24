LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police will get more than $2 million in funding to help in the battle against drugs in the state.
A branch of the Department of Justice, Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), is granting nearly $42 million to state-level law enforcement to fight the illegal distribution and creation of drugs, according to a news release.
ISP will use the funding to continue the department's work on drug trafficking investigations and the distribution of prescription opioids in the state.
The funding will come to the department in two parts. Nearly $1.3 million will come through the Anti-Heroin Task Force Program (AHTF), which provides three years of funding to agencies to support drug investigations and treatment admissions.
Additionally, $1 million will come from the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP) that will also be used to help support drug investigations.
Officials say drug overdose and opioid-involved deaths continue to rise across the nation and that deaths from drug overdoses are up among men and women of all races and adults of all ages, many involving opioid.
"More than 130 people die every day in the United States after overdosing on opioids," officials said in a news release. "While methamphetamine continues to be one of the most commonly misused stimulant drugs in the world and is the drug that most contributes to violent crime."
