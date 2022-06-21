LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police trooper is expected to make a full recovery after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
ISP Sgt. John Perrine posted a photo to social media on Tuesday showing Trooper Keith Martin giving a thumbs-up from his hospital bed.
Perrine wrote that Martin "has a long road to recovery" ahead of him but is "getting better."
Police said Martin was outside his cruiser while responding to a semitruck fire in Indianapolis just before 3:30 a.m. Monday when he was hit. An Indianapolis Police officer was also hurt in the crash.
The driver who hit Martin was arrested for DUI and for leaving the scene of a crash. Police said she drove off after hitting Martin, but was later arrested when officers located her vehicle and found open containers of alcohol inside it.
ISP said this is the second time in three months Martin has been hit by a drunk driver. The trooper was inside his cruiser the last time, which was totaled in the crash. Perrine said he "escaped serious injuries" in the crash.
