LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Indiana State Police troopers were recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for getting drunk drivers off the road, the organization announced Wednesday.
Troopers Noah Ewing and Teressa Bowling, both of the ISP Jasper post, were recognized for their part in removing drunk drivers from Indiana's roads.
In 2020, Ewing pulled over 50 drunk drivers, while Bowling pulled over 37, according to a news release.
Each trooper received a pin and a challenge coin from MADD.
