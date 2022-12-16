LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sailor with the U.S. Navy from Oldham County drove through the night to get to his family just ahead of the holidays, and went on a mission to surprise his little brother.
For Gavin Dees, there is quite literally no place like home for the holidays.
"We have a tradition where we'll build a blanket fort downstairs and we'll all sleep in it Christmas Eve," Dees said when asked what he's looking forward to most for Christmas.
The 20-year-old sailor drove overnight to try and surprise his family a few days early. While Dees admits his mom caught on to the early surprise, he was still able to keep it a secret from his youngest brother, Carter Dees.
In front of his entire class, Gavin walked in behind his brother and surprised him inside his class at Centerfield Elementary.
"There were a bunch of kids in there, and all of them turned to look pretty much, except for him (Carter)," Gavin Dees said.
"I had no idea what was going on," 9-year-old Carter Dees said.
In a video, Gavin Dees taps his brother on the shoulder, and Carter Dees immediately turns around and shouts his brother's name, followed by a long hug and some tears by both brothers.
"We're pretty close, I just knew it would be a good reaction," Gavin Dees said.
"I didn't know it was him when he like, terrified me when he like grabbed by shoulder," Carter Dees said.
If you ask Carter Dees, he doesn't notice much different about his older brother, other than a different styled mustache. But he does admit he misses his oldest brother quite a bit when he's gone.
Gavin Dees enlisted in the Navy almost two years ago and said he tries his best to make a trip back to Oldham County at least twice a year.
As the older brother, he said he definitely notices the changes in his brother every stop home.
"This dude's been growing a lot, almost as tall as me at this point, it's weird seeing him every so often and every single time they grow a little bit," Gavin Dees said.
He also admits the youngest of the Dees' grows a little more confident each day in his ability to take on his older brother.
"He likes to wrestle a lot so occasionally he'll get confident and try to take me on," Gavin Dees said.
But Carter Dees admits it doesn't really work.
With a short trip home, the whole family plans to enjoy the time together playing video games, eating good food, and holding every hug just a little bit longer before it's time to say goodbye again.
"It's good to be home," Gavin Dees said.
