LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unsafe and overcrowded are just a few words used to describe the Oldham County Animal Shelter.
"Right now this is very embarrassing to have people come into this facility," said Polly Helton, Oldham County's director of Animal Control.
Helton said the condition of the shelter has been deteriorating for some time, and while maintenance is done, and animal control officers do a thorough job cleaning, the facility needs more permanent fixes.
Wire fills the gaps of kennel gates and holds together others that have detached from the concrete it was once mounted into.
"We just kind of rigged this because we need the kennel space," Helton said.
Paint cracks from walls covered with mold in the lobby and its hallways.
"Where it's [shelter] built, it's kind of like in a bowl so it floods all the time which allows mold to grow," Helton said.
Several rooms also serve more than one purpose in the shelter. The break room is also the animal exam room. The room for cats is a storage room within a garage.
"People don't just expect you to hold the dogs now, they expect you to hold the dogs and care for them," said Helton.
"Back when it [the shelter] was built, it was probably great, the population was smaller," Helton said. "We've outgrown it."
The shelter has 20 kennels for large dogs, and additional ones stacked on top for smaller dogs. But Helton said the shelter avoids using the top kennels because it's unsanitary.
"The urine and feces can drip down onto the dogs," Helton said talking about the top kennels. "It's concrete but it still gets down there."
Last year, Helton said the shelter impounded around 180 dogs. When animal control runs out of kennels, it works with the Humane Society of Oldham County and Adopt Me Bluegrass Pet Rescue.
The shelter also takes in cats, something Helton said animal control did not originally do, therefore a proper space for cats was not built.
Helton said the Oldham County Judge Executive and some magistrates are in favor of a new shelter. There have been conversations about building one for almost three years. Plus, Helton said an architect has designed plans and an empty lot next door from the shelter has undergone soil testing. But Helton said a few magistrates have not committed to funding the project.
"Some are definitely against it and others are like, well, give us some more numbers, give us some more information."
The project's estimated cost is around $6 million from start to finish, according to Helton.
Helton admits while it's expensive, shelters require more than people think.
"With animal shelters, the coating you put on things costs more money, it's not just like you're going to build a house," Helton said. "Your HVAC system, that costs because each individual area has to be ventilated separate so you don't spread diseases, the coating so urine and feces don't disintegrate everything like what's happening in the kennels now, so there's a lot of added expense to things you don't think about."
Helton said animal control officers have been able to manage the facility with what it has, she hopes funding will come sooner rather than later.
"It's not a safe situation," Helton said.
