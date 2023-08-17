NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Students started moving into their dorms at Indiana University Southeast on Thursday.
The college welcomed about 400 students to its on-campus housing. Two of the five lodges were renovated over the summer with new flooring and paint.
The fully-furnished apartment-style lodges were ranked among Niche.com's "Best College Dorms in America" list.
IUS Chancellor Debbie Ford said it's just one of the factors helping drive enrollment at the school.
"As of today, we are above our targeted enrollment in both credit hours and headcount," Ford said. "And so all the trends are moving in the right direction and we really feel like we're rebounding strong from COVID."
Classes start Monday, Aug. 21.
