LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow is currently back home in Louisville as part of his five-day hometown tour.
While back in Louisville, Harlow made a surprise visit to his alma mater, Atherton High School on Friday.
🥳 HARLOW IN THE HOUSE | Yep, that really happened. @atherton_high alum @jackharlow pulled off quite possibly the greatest surprise of all eternity today when he paid a casual visit to his alma mater. #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/aOybNLoOUB— JCPS (@JCPSKY) December 17, 2021
Harlow walked around the building and visited some classrooms. He hugged and met with students and talked to some of his former teachers who were still there.
Went back to my high school today pic.twitter.com/SLAhlS3YrA— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) December 17, 2021
