LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville rapper Jack Harlow now has a figure at the world's best-known wax museum.
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas revealed the figure to Harlow on Monday. The wax figure is wearing a custom designed suit from his music video "Churchill Downs" that was filmed at the Kentucky Derby in 2022.
As a nod to Harlow's hometown of Louisville, the museum draped a "crystallized necklace with a Kentucky state shaped pendant" in the hands of the wax figure.
According to a news release, Harlow celebrated the figure last weekend with a group of close family and friends.
"Jack Harlow's new figure is a perfect addition to our museum," Linsey Stiglic, marketing manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, said in a news release. "His confidence, humor, and of course, music is admired by all and we're so thrilled to welcome him to our Las Vegas attraction."
The wax figure of Harlow took six months and 20 studio artists to create in London.
