LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jaggers restaurant will soon open in east Louisville -- for drive-thru and to-go services only.
The fast-casual restaurant is scheduled to open its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 6464 Dutchmans Parkway. It will eventually open its dine-in facilities, but for now, it's limited to Drive-thru and carry-out due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
The restaurant was created by Kent Taylor, the founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse.
According to a news release, it features "better burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, and sandwiches served with signature scratch-made sauces," as well as fresh salads with made-from-scratch dressings.
"Louisville is our hometown, so we're energized and excited for everyone here to try Jaggers quality chicken sandwiches, better burgers and fresh salads," said Managing Partner Troy DeVries, in a statement. "For now, we're open for drive-thru and To-Go, but look forward to welcoming guests in our dining room, as soon as we can."
The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
