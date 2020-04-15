LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local meat and pork processing plant says it now has more safety procedures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Some employees at the JBS plant at 1200 Story Avenue in Butchertown have expressed concerns about their health at work. But JBS officials say the plant has increased sanitation and disinfection efforts, including deep-cleaning the entire facility every day.
Inside JBS meat packing plant in Louisville. Company shows safety features to try and prevent spread of COVID-19 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/SR9X4DNekz— Valerie Chinn WDRB (@ValerieChinn) April 15, 2020
The company is also staggering work shifts and breaks to increase social distancing.
Officials say they are also requiring employees to have their temperatures checked using hands-free thermometers and thermal imaging technology before entering the plant.
