LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Just a couple of days into the new school year, Jefferson County Public Schools parents are already frustrated with their kid's school buses.
JCPS officials said they hear parents' concerns loud and clear about crowded and late buses. It sounds like they've been getting a lot of the same emails and calls as the WDRB newsroom. WDRB has heard reports of students standing in aisles on crowded buses, kids sitting three to a seat, and at least one situation of a bus not getting cleared until 7:30 at night.
The district's Chief of Operations Chris Perkins said students should not be standing in aisles. Perkins said some are choosing to stand, because that sounds more appealing to them than sitting three to a seat. He explained those incidents are being handled on a case by case basis.
Buses are allowed to have three students to a seat, even during the pandemic. Masks are also required.
"Typically, transportation runs a little behind the first week," Perkins said. "There's usually some kinks to work out, and so we've already begun making adjustments to those, and we've already seen some improvements just in the last two and half days."
Perkins said some bus issues have been offset with combining parts of runs, or diverting an available bus to help with those that are too crowded. He added it's all still a work in progress.
"We'll continue analyzing our system, reviewing our numbers, reviewing ride times, and ridership as well to make adjustments along the way," Perkins said. "We appreciate everyone's patience and flexibility, and understanding."
