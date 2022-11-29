LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers at Jefferson County Public Schools will see a pay raise for the second time in less than six months.
The school board unanimously approved an agreement with Jefferson County Teacher's Association, the district's largest teachers union, that will grant all teachers and full-time employees a 5% raise on their paychecks come July.
For W.E.B. DuBois Academy teacher Natalie Rashad, it means improvements inside and outside the classroom.
"I hate to say it, but sometimes the other kids will make fun of each other, if they don't have their basic needs met, so it's just second nature to step up and fill in those gaps," said Rashad.
The 5% salary increase for all teachers means the average starting salary for a JCPS teacher will now be around $47,000, and the overall average salary around $68,000.
"Five percent is a $40 million tab, that's $40 million every year so for the next several years on this, we know we're in a position we can allocate that to our staff," said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.
The district approved a 4% increase in June for the 2022-23 school year, adding up to a 9% raise in six months.
JCPS said salary increases have the goal to improve teacher retention and recruitment, but Pollio said the salary bump in June may have been too late in the year to attract teachers for the new school year.
"Now we can send our recruiters out looking for teachers to say we've had a nine percent raise in the past two years, which is something you won't see in many districts," Pollio said.
Also part of the deal between JCTA and JCPS is the ability for teachers to use sick days in half-day increments.
Pollio said the district is working with the teachers union on a plan to create paid maternity and paternity leave. As of now, it is unpaid leave up to 12 weeks, and teachers can use paid sick days for additional time off. The specifics for paid leave are expected to be released in the next couple of months.
