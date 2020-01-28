LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) board held a lengthy discussion about school security officers on Tuesday night.
The district is working to form its own internal security force. The force would cost $1.3 million in its first year and $1.5 million the following year.
JCPS is planning to begin the hiring process in the spring. High schools that previously had school resource officers will have first priority over other schools. The board will take a final vote on the plan in March.
Related Stories:
- Policies governing JCPS school security officers slowly taking shape
- JCPS board discusses proposal that would arm school security officers
- Policies for officers will soon be set as JCPS transitions to internal security force
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.