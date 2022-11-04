LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election day is Tuesday and it is a crowded race for four seats on the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education up for reelection.
There is a total of 13 candidates vying for the seats and all incumbents face challengers. Including District Six board member Corrie Shull. He faces challenger Misty Glin.
Corrie Shull
Shull was elected in 2018 to serve as a JCPS board member. He is the father of two JCPS students and pastor of a church in Fern Creek. When asked why he's seeking reelection, Shull said he has been able to help initiate new plans and would like to be part of its implementation, like the student assignment plan.
One challenge the district faces is staffing more teachers and bus drivers. Shull voted to approve a 4% salary increase for teachers in June 2022. He said raising salaries and adjusting teacher workloads are two possible solutions he would like to address.
"To adjust teacher workload to ensure that teachers don't feel crippled and really burdened by the administrative load that they carry, and we're trying to make sure that we implement raises for teachers to ensure that they are paid competitively," said Shull. "We want to encourage an environment where our teachers can achieve work-life balance."
When it comes to addressing student achievement gaps, especially between Black and white students, Shull said he would like to expand district tutoring services and financially support higher-need schools.
"I think that our current board has done a phenomenal job in laying the foundation for the achievement gap to be addressed," Shull said. "We had the setbacks caused by COVID and everything that came with it and so we haven't been able to close the achievement gap in the way that we envisioned ourselves doing so in 2018 and 2019, but we're working toward it."
Shull was part of the board that unanimously approved the district's new student assignment plan. The plan creates the "choice zone" and allows students in and around the city's west end and downtown to attend school closer to home and receive significant financial help.
"I think it is a tremendous effort to correct historic injustices here in Jefferson County, and to ensure that families all over the city are provided choice," said Shull.
As for opening a charter school in JCPS required by a new state law, Shull said he is concerned it will take resources away from the traditional public schools.
[RELATED: To read more about where the candidates for each district stand on various topics, click here to read the results of a WDRB survey.]
Misty Glin
Glin is the mother of two children, one a former JCPS student who she said no longer attends JCPS after a bullying incident in 2015. Glin is also a specialty pharmacy corporate training manager and teaches at local colleges.
When asked why she's running for the JCPS Board of Education, she said its to make JCPS a safer place for kids and concern for students' performance following NTI and COVID-19.
Glin said one of the biggest issues she sees in JCPS currently is safety, and it effecting teacher retention. Glin said teachers are met with pushback from administrators when reporting concerns.
"It is a hostile work environment," said Glin. "We should treat that just like we would any other workplace and keep our teachers safe."
As for addressing the achievement gap, Glin said schools need to be supported equally. She compared Moore High School and Male High School, both in District Six, not having the same resources.
"We have to make these schools equal in what we spend, what we spend on one school we should be spending on another school," Glin said. "We also have to show our students that we value and support them."
As for implementing the new student assignment plan, Glin said she approves of some parts of the plan, but would like to see all students have a choice to attend school close to home.
"They want to go to their neighborhood schools where their friends are, where their parents can come cheer them on at a basketball game or football game," said Glin. "Right now we don't have that because kids are being bussed 45 minutes away."
As for charter schools, Glin said she is in full support of giving parents more choice, and believes it will create stronger, more competitive schools.
