LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB ) -- A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon in Jeffersontown.
Police responded to a crash between the bus and a sedan just after 4 p.m. near Six Mile Lane and Taylorsville Road.
A JCPS spokeswoman said Bus 1763 was carrying 61 students from Cochrane and Tully elementary schools.
Jeffersontown Police Chief Richard Sanders and JCPS said some students have complained of pain, but the injuries appear minor.
According to police, 19 children were transported, but not all were hurt. Some of them had siblings with them, so they wanted to keep them together.
The other students were taken to Kennedy Elementary School, but other buses were used to take some kids straight home.
There is no information about whether anyone in the sedan was injured or what caused the crash.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.