LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is continuing the conversation to potentially change its schools start times.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and district employees presented research on studies related to later start times to the board of education during Tuesday's school board meeting.
The district provided research from The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All agreeing that later start times have positive benefits to students.
The district also provided information on different states and cities implementing late start times like California, Seattle and Minneapolis.
The case studies on Seattle and Minneapolis all found improvements in attendance. Seattle also found an increase in grades and sleep duration. The Minneapolis study reported less sleeping in class and less student-reported depression.
The majority of board members expressed support in continuing the conversation in delaying start times. However, board member Linda Duncan said she is concerned that the potential benefits do not outweigh the costs.
"I mean ideally that sounds wonderful but it moves kids back to getting home after dark, it moves some of our kids back to that and I worry about parents if we have varying bell schedules," Duncan said.
Currently, classes at JCPS middle and high schools begin at 7:40 a.m. followed by elementary school classes at 9:05 a.m. and early childhood classes at 9:45 a.m.
This change could add more varying start times for schools, which Pollio said could help address transportation issues.
JCPS, like other school districts, is dealing with shortages of bus drivers and other employees. The district consolidated bus routes this school year, reducing the number of drivers needed to cover routes from 920 in the 2019-20 school year to 770 this year.
"The more start times we have, the less bus drivers we would need and we would actually have bus drivers ready to pick up any absences," Pollio said.
Pollio said he would want to test varying start times with a small group of schools first before expanding district-wide. He also said they'll need to look at student assignment changes before deciding anything further.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.