LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is now offering a new way for students and families to report incidents of bullying.
In a release issued Tuesday morning, the district says it recently launched an online reporting tool that's available through the district's website. The tool is also available through students' JCPS Google accounts.
"We want all students to feel safe at school. These added features better streamline the reporting process, making it easier for students and families to inform us of issues so that we can address them quickly," said Superintendent Marty Pollio.
Pollio also says there are plans to host a bullying and suicide prevention summit this year. The event will include additional training for JCPS administrators and staff. Superintendents from across Kentucky will be invited to participate.
