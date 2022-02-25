LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools officials said COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline in the district.
According to JCPS records, as of the morning of Feb. 25, more than 359 students and more than 100 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19. That's a substantial drop from the peak number of cases that were recorded as the omicron variant surged in recent weeks.
Masking is still required at JCPS schools, although guidelines have been relaxed at some surrounding districts. Whether or not that will change in the future is up to the JCPS Board of Education
"We're down to our baseline prior to this surge," said Eva Stone with JCPS Health Services. "So typically, our positive has been between 1.6 and 1.8%. There for awhile, we were in the double digits like the state was seeing, but we're down to the pre-omicron positivity rates, and that can vary from school to school that's across the whole district."
JCPS offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at more than 50 sites across the district, and voluntary in-school testing is also available.
"We do anywhere from 20,000 to 25,000 tests on average per week, students and staff," Stone said. "So that's very helpful to be able to respond quickly when there are cases in COVID."
The district will be holding vaccination clinics next month for schools with lower vaccination rates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends universal masking inside schools, is also expected to revise its guidance on indoor masking soon.
