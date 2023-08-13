LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is opening several meal sites on Monday and Tuesday as schools remain closed due to transportation issues.
The sites will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will give snack bags for students to take home.
Any JCPS student can attend any site and registration isn't required.
JCPS is also hosting an immunization and physical clinic on Tuesday.
Local organizations have planned activities on Monday and Tuesday after JCPS canceled classes.
Meal site locations:
- Academy @ Shawnee
- Atkinson
- Bates
- Bloom
- Cane Run
- Chenoweth
- Cochrane
- Crums Lane
- Frayser
- Greathouse
- Greenwood
- Hartstern
- Hite
- Jeffersontown Elementary School
- Kammerer
- J.F. Kennedy
- Kerrick
- Knight
- Layne
- Lincoln
- Moore
- Newcomer
- Price
- Shacklette
- Stopher
- Trunnell
- Unseld
- Watterson
- Wilder
- Young
