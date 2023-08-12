LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families affected by the cancellation of classes for students by Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) on Monday and Tuesday can keep their child busy.
Local organizations are planning programming and events for Aug. 14-15 due to the school closure. Here's the list we have so far. If you know of a giveaway, please email webteam@wdrb.com along with the information, a link and a contact number.
Super Mario Brothers Movie
Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering two free showings of the Super Mario Brothers Movie on Monday. It will be held at the Iroquois Amphitheater at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Families are welcome and children under 15 years old must have an adult with them.
Jefferson Memorial Forest
Jefferson Memorial Forest is also offering activities for families. The Nature Explore Classroom, located at 12408 Holsclaw Hill Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Participants can build a fairy house, hone their cooking skills and explore forest music.
The Jefferson Memorial Forest Welcome Center, located at 11311 Mitchell Hill Road, will have forest scavenger hunt materials for self-guided forest exploration.
There will also be fishing poles available for use at Tom Wallace Lake. Poles can be checked out at the Welcome Center.
Learning Centers
Louisville Parks and Recreation operates 14 community centers throughout the city with gyms and computer labs that families can utilize on Monday and Tuesday. Most of the community centers contain gymnasiums, wi-fi- fitness equipment, computers, teen rooms and more. To see a full list of community centers, click here.
Louisville Zoo
The Louisville Zoo is offering discounts for JCPS families on Monday and Tuesday as well. General admission for children ages 3 to 11 years old costs $10, while admission for children 12 years and older will be $15. Seniors 60 years and older can pay $10 to be admitted.
Parking is also free while school is canceled. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but admission ends at 5 p.m. To learn more about the Louisville Zoo, click here.
Louisville Nature Center
Rep. Josie Raymond is sponsoring hikes at Louisville Nature Center for JCPS families from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday. Raymond said the hikes are best for children ages 6 to 10 with a parent or guardian. The hikes are a first-come, first-serve basis. Louisville Nature Center is in Beargrass Creek State Park at 3745 Illinois Avenue.
Glow Worm Cafe and Play
Glow Worm Café and Play in the Highlands is offering play sessions for kids elementary age and younger. Families affected by JCPS busing issues can attend for free. State Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Raymond are sponsoring the full-day play sessions on Tuesday. Spots open at 9 a.m. and registration is required. To reserve a spot, click here.
