LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County school board member said NTI will not be an option as the district works through its transportation issues.
On social media, District 3 board member James Craig said "Note that NTI is not being considered by anybody right now. And it won't be."
JCPS canceled classes for the rest of this week after a disastrous start to the school year Wednesday.
The district implemented a new bus plan that cut the number of routes and staggered start times, but the result was chaos. The day started with students arriving late to school and ended with many students not getting home until hours after they were expected. The last student didn't get home from the first day until 9:58 p.m.
Craig also responded to people commenting on the thread on his post. In one comment, he said, "Also, NO bus driver resignations yesterday. That was an ugly, ugly rumor that was being spread."
NTI, or non-traditional instruction, was widely used by school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow students to learn remotely from home.
Craig's post Friday morning suggests that NTI has been mentioned as a possible short-term solution, as JCPS works to correct its transportation problem.
Nothing official about NTI has been mentioned by JCPS officials, and superintendent Marty Pollio hasn't released any statements since a video apology posted on social media early Thursday morning, after classes were abruptly canceled.
JCPS canceled classes for Thursday and Friday. Bus drivers are being asked to run routes to work out the issue. But the new transportation plan has been widely criticized by drivers that talked with WDRB as being inefficient and poorly planned.
Another of Craig's comments said there would be an update today on the situation, and the next JCPS board meeting on Tuesday will focus exclusively on the transportation issues.
