LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When asked about lawmakers' suggestion to split up the Jefferson County School System, the leader of the district said it would be the 'most disruptive thing to this community.'
The recommendation came in form of a letter, signed by 12 representatives and senators from across the state, calling for a commission to evaluate splitting up JCPS.
"With nearly 100,000 students and 165 schools, the district is too big to properly manage," the letter said.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio fielded questions about the recommendation to break up JCPS while addressing the media following the cancellation of school over transportation issues on the first day. He defended the existing school district.
Among a number of problems that the district's leader pointed out, is concern with Louisville's socioeconomic differences. Dr. Pollio pointed to the difficulty of a task to divide up Louisville into equitable districts.
Pollio called it an "enormous challenge."
"If you said we have to do it in two years, every student at Manual has to go somewhere else in their own district," he said of pulling apart the existing district. "Every student at Male has to go somewhere else in their own district. We have so many students who are crossing their (district line). Like, how would you possibly peel that apart?"
Additionally, Pollio pointed to difficulty in providing the correct infrastructure for each district.
If traditional schools, like Male and Manual, were to remain in operation, each district would be required to have a traditional option.
"I would be interested to know what the families in the traditional program would say if there is no tradition," Pollio said.
Each district would also require its own transportation system and at least one alternative school.
While lawmakers consider the possibilities of splitting the nation's 26th largest school district, Pollio believes the deconsolidation would come with more headaches than what the county is already experiencing.
"I think about the challenges that will come with that," Pollio said.
Related stories:
- JCPS hopes to return students to school by the 'middle of next week' as it works to fix 'transportation disaster'
- JCPS board member says NTI 'won't be' considered as district works through bus issues
- Kentucky state Republicans call for special session after 'epic failure' on JCPS' 1st day of school
- JCPS schools should be closed next week to address Wednesday's 'disaster,' bus union leadership says
- JCPS bus routes generated by software with flawed track record in another district
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.