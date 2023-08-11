LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools bus drivers have continued practicing their routes, but no student has been inside one since Wednesday night.
The Thursday and Friday canceled school days are also impacting parents. Keona Curtis said she called off work to care for her kids.
"It impacts me significantly, but at the end of the day, I have to put my children first," Curtis said.
But that pales in comparison to the panic she felt Wednesday night, as she wondered where one of her kids could be.
"I was very scared," said Curtis. "I called up to the school several times to see where they were at, and eventually I had to pick them up from school."
Barbara Shanklin, a longtime Metro Council member, said her grandson's bus never arrived on Wednesday.
"He lives in the west end and he goes to Newburg Middle School, so he had no way to get to school or to get home," Shanklin, D-2, said.
Alesia Floyd said the impact goes beyond the classroom. Her great niece's performing arts program and tutoring are both on hold.
"They're working through that right now because they don't know when their school will resume," Floyd said.
Going into the weekend, it's still unknown when kids will return to the classroom.
"That's horrible. Because at the end of the day, that's cutting into the children's education," Curtis said.
Shanklin remains optimistic that JCPS will figure out the issues and get kids back on buses.
"Hopefully, and I know they're gonna get it together, those kids will be in school and be all excited again," she said.
Related Stories:
- JCPS superintendent says splitting up the school district would be 'disruptive'
- JCPS hopes to return students to school by the 'middle of next week' as it works to fix 'transportation disaster'
- JCPS board member says NTI 'won't be' considered as district works through bus issues
- Kentucky state Republicans call for special session after 'epic failure' on JCPS' 1st day of school
- JCPS schools should be closed next week to address Wednesday's 'disaster,' bus union leadership says
- JCPS bus routes generated by software with flawed track record in another district
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.