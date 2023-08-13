IROQUOIS HIGH SCHOOL (2).png

Iroquois High School. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will be hosting an immunization and physical clinic on Tuesday as classes are canceled due to transportation issues.

The event will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Iroquois High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students can get the vaccinations they need for school and have the option to also get a physical exam.

Parents can receive free COVID, Tetanus, MMR or Hep A vaccines.

There is no registration required.

Local organizations have planned activities on Monday and Tuesday after JCPS canceled classes.

